Toyota Corolla Hybrid goes ‘Commercial’ – it’s the Toyota Corolla Hybrid VAN

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid turns into a commercial vehicle with the debut of the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Van at the CV Show in Birmingham.

It was the start of 2019 when production of the current Toyota Corolla started in the UK, in both Hatch and Touring guises, since when Toyota has made the Corolla hybrid-only, added a Corolla TREK version of Touring to the offerings and started building Corollas with a Suzuki badge too.

You might think Toyota has squeezed all the mileage they can out of the Corolla, but they have another version up their sleeve with the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Van, debuting today at the Birmingham Commercial Vehicle Show and heading first to the UK in 2022.

There’s nothing complicated about the new Corolla Van which is basically the Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid model with the back seats binned and replaced by a load area, which means the same hybrid powertrain and car suspension too.

Mark Roden, Toyota Operations Director, said:

With its full hybrid powertrain, Corolla Commercial will give customers an exceptionally versatile vehicle that can be driven with zero emissions and fuel consumption during short urban runs while also giving the freedom to make longer journeys without the need for battery recharging. Toyota’s hybrid technology has well-proven reliability and delivers day-to-day savings on running costs with its fuel efficiency. It’s a unique addition to the Toyota Professional range and the wider LCV market and we’re confident will attract strong interest.

Toyota says the Corolla Van will go on sale first in the UK, in summer 2022, with prices starting at £22,134.