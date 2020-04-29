Toyota Corolla Trek – Toyota’s ‘Allroad’ Corolla Estate – costs from £29,225 in the UK

The new Toyota Corolla Trek, a high-riding take on the Corolla Touring Sports hybrid, costs from £29,225 in the UK for the 1.8 litre hybrid.

The idea that Toyota would add a high-riding ‘Allroad’ version to its Corolla lineup in the UK goes back almost two years, when we reported there were plans for a Toyota Corolla Cross in the pipeline.

It took until last September for Toyota to reveal their new high-riding Corolla Estate with the reveal of the new Toyota Corolla Trek, delivering just what our earlier report expected but with ‘the ‘Trek’ badge rather than the ‘Cross’. But what’s in a name?

Now, eight months on from its reveal, Toyota has announced pricing and specs for the UK, with a choice of two hybrid powertrains – 1.8 litre and 2.0 litre – and just a single trim option.

As well as the raised ride height (up by 20mm) and butch cladding, the Corolla Cross gets a honeycomb grille, 17″ alloys, privacy glass, Fogs, LED headlights and Trek logos on the sills and tailgate, with two-tone textile upholstery and some wood-finish trim.

There’s also a 7″ TFT display in the instrument cluster, Toyota Safety Sense, and 8″ Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Engine options are Toyota’s hybrid siblings in 1.8 litre or 2.0 litre guise, with the 1.8 litre delivering 120bhp and the 2.0 litre 181bhp, with official emissions of 113g/km and 121g/km respectively.

Toyota will start delivering and building the Corolla Trek (in the UK) as soon as things get back to normal, with prices for the Corolla 1.8 litre hybrid starting at £29,225 and the 2.0 litre at £30,950.