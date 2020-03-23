Toyota delivers EXPERT advice to keep your car clean and GERM-FREE during Covid-19

As we all strive to keep away from viruses during the Covid-19 outbreak, Toyota delivers expert advice on how to keep you car as clean, germ-free and safe as possible.

As we all strive to keep as safe as we can during the Covid-19 outbreak, we’ve rediscovered that one of the bests things we can do to keep safe – apart from keeping our distance from others – is to wash our hands. And wash our hands thoroughly and frequently. Just as we were told when we were little, but sadly seem to have forgotten.

But we also need to ensure we keep the surfaces around us clean and germ-free, and that includes our cars. Because even if we’re all locked-down we’re still going to be using our cars for essential trips to shops and pharmacies and to deliver necessities to those who are forced to self-isolate or are old or infirm.

So Toyota has done a very sensible thing and released a video and advice on keeping your car germ-free during the Coronavirus crisis, enlisting the help of their in-house expert Ben Murphy, the man responsible for cleaning, thoroughly, Toyota’s press fleet after each loan. Which means it has to be both thorough and effective.

Ben lists more than 40 touch points around the car you need to address, including obvious stuff like door handles – inside and out – gearstick and rear-view mirror.

Ben uses professional cleaning equipment, but advises the use of bleach-free antibacterial wipes (assuming you can get them at the moment) as a very effective way to clean and kill germs, ensuring you wipe everything at least twice in a backwards and forwards movement. And wear gloves and dispose of when finished, as well as wearing disposable gloves if you use anyone else’s car or taxi.

There’s a video below of exactly what you need to do, but the touch points you need to clean are:

1 Exterior door handles

2 Frame of door and roof

3 Interior door release

4 Window switches

5 Interior door handle

6 Door pocket

7 Seatbelts

8 Seatbelt clips

9 Seat adjust buttons

10 Steering wheel

11 Horn

12 Control stalks

13 Driver air vents

14 Dashboard

15 Power button

16 Gear shift

17 Multimedia screen

18 Central air vents

19 Heating controls

20 Glovebox

21 Log book

22 Central storage compartment

23 Cupholders

24 Rear-view mirror

25 Interior lights

26 Grab handle

27 Key

28 Head rests

29 Seat pockets

30 Rear central tab

31 Fuel cap

32 Wheel valves

33 Boot lid

34 Parcel shelf

35 Boot floor tab

36 Boot close button

37 Bonnet lid

38 Washer cap

39 Dipstick

40 Oil cap

Keep your car GERM-FREE during Covid-19 Video