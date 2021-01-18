Toyota drives to record UK market share in 2020

In a difficult Covid-hit new car market Toyota managed to increase its market share in the UK to record levels in 2020.

2020 was a year like no other for car makers (and the rest of us) with almost no car maker coming out of 2020 with sales up on 2019.

So the only way to judge how well a car maker has done is to look at market share, and for Toyota that signals a big success.

Although Toyota saw its sales fall by 12.6 per cent in 2010 – in a market which declined by 29.4 per cent – it saw its market share rise to 5.19 per cent in total, 5.6 per cent of the passenger car market and, if you include Lexus, 5.9 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, it was Toyota’s ‘Self Charging’ hybrids leading the way in 2020, with 72.25 per cent of all Toyota and Lexus delivered as hybrid models, with core models like the Yaris Hybrid, Corolla Hybrid and C-HR Hybrid improving market share and the RAV4 Hybrid increasing sales volume by 28.4 per cent in a market down 37.9 per cent.

Mark Roden, Toyota Operation Director, said:

The figures demonstrate the strength of the Toyota product line-up, in particular the self-charging hybrids that are now the backbone of our brand. This year we will be reinforcing our range, in particular in the crucial SUV segment with the launch of the all-new Yaris Cross Hybrid, our first Highlander Hybrid and the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid.