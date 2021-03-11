Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition REVEALED – just 30 for the UK

Toyota reveals the GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition, a limited edition GR Supra with just 30 heading for the UK.

It’s a couple of years since the Toyota GR Supra arrived as Gazoo Racing’s firts global model, powered by a 3.0 litre BMW straight-six good for 335bhp and a 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds.

More recently we’ve had the arrival of the 2.0 litre GR Supra, but Toyota are now back with a limited run of the original GR Supra dubbed the GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition.

Named after the Spanish racetrack where the first media drive first took place, it’s pretty much a cosmetic makeover for the GR Supra, with just 30 coming to the UK and Toyota yet to decide exact specs and prices.

The titivtions Toyota has wrought to deliver the Jarama Racetrack Edition include a set of matte black 19″ alloys, Horizon Blue paint job and red Brembo calipers. Power for the Jarama Racetrack Edition stays the same as the regular GR Supra.

Inside Toyota has added heated sports seats trimmed in black Alcantara, blue stitching and a carbon fibre insert on the dash with a Jarama Circuit graphic. Standard equipment includes climate, 8.8″ infotainment, digital instruments and Toyota’s Safety Sense+.

Toyota say they’ll update later in the year with prices.