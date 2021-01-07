Toyota GR Supra now with 2.0 litre 4-pot – costs from £45,995

The Toyota GR Supra, revealed two years ago, is now available in the UK with a 254bhp 2.0 litre 4-pot engine and prices from £45,995.

Almost exactly two years ago, the new Toyota GR Supra was revealed as Toyota finally managed to deliver a new Supra to the market.

Sharing much of what was under the skin with the new BMW Z4, it came with a 3.0 litre straight-six turbo good for 335bhp although, in Japan, there was also a 2.0 litre four-pot version on offer. And now the UK gets the 2.0 litre option for the GR Supra too.

Toyota say the new 2.0 litre Supra is “a sports car in its purest form”, and although you’d perhaps expect them to extol its virtues in such a way there’s some credence to the claim.

Thanks to a drop in weight of a substantial 100kg, and tweaks to the dampers and steering, it promises to be a fine plaything, and with 258hp and 295lb/ft of torque it can still get to 62mph in a decent 5.2 seconds.

The regular Supra GR Pro model comes with 18″ alloys, 8.8″ multimedia display, Alcantara heated seats, Toyota Supra Safety+, Adaptive Variable Suspension and Active diff.

As well as the GR Supra 2.0, there’s also a limited edition Fuji Speedway Edition which comes in white with black 19″ alloys, red mirrors, red leather and black Alcantara and carbon trim and just 45 for the UK.

The Supra GR Pro 2.0 starts at £45,995 and the Fuji Speedway Edition at £47,395.