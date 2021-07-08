Toyota GR Yaris order book for 2023 opens – because it’s SOLD OUT until then

The Toyota GR Yaris, Toyota’s bonkers Supermini, is sold out for 2021 and 2022, so Toyota is opening a new order book for 2023 deliveries.

It’s a bit over a year since the Toyota GR Yaris went on sale, and it’s been something of a success. To say the least.

In fact, so successful has the GR Yaris been that all cars allocated for the UK for this year and next are sold. So Toyota has decided to open the order book for 2023 for buyers who really must have a GR Yaris, whatever the wait.

Of course, despite a not exactly bargain-basement starting price of £30k, the success of the GR Yaris – which has definitely fulfilled Toyota President Akio Toyoda’s promise of “no more boring cars” – is no huge surprise.

Engineered with input from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing World Rally Team and their drivers, it may look like a Yaris, but it’s built on a bespoke platform and powered by a 257bhp 1.6-litre three-pot turbo sending power to all four wheels through Toyota’s new GR-Four permanent all-wheel drive system.

Stuart Sanders, Toyota GB Director of Communications and Product, said:

The success of GR Yaris has been unprecedented. The huge public demand has resulted in all the new cars destined for the UK having now been snapped up for the coming 18 months. This isn’t the end of the story, however, as we are opening a new waiting list from next week so that prospective customers can put their name forward to be first in line when the next allocation of vehicles is confirmed.

If you want to add your name to the new waiting list, you can hop over to Toyota.co.uk, from 12 July to get your name down.