Toyota GR Yaris REVEALED – 4WD and 257bhp three-cylinder engine

The Toyota GR Yaris is revealed as a road-legal rally car sporting four-wheel drive, a redesigned body and 257bhp from it 1.6 litre three-pot engine.

We’ve seen the Toyota GR Yaris teased in recent months as Toyota whetted appetites for their bonkers new Yaris. And now it’s here.

It may have a Yaris badge, and look a lot like a titivated Yaris, but the GR Yaris is very much a bespoke rally car made for the road, with just about everything you could think of a mile away from the regular Yaris.

For a start, it’s a three-door Yaris with a unique body with frameless doors and a roof lowered by 91mm, with lightweight materials like aluminium and carbon fibre abounding to keep weight under 1300kg.

Under the skin, the front end may be Yaris, but the back end is pretty much Corolla, allowing the GR Yaris 4WD and double wishbones, as well as adding 356mm four-piston front brakes.

To go with the four-wheel drive, more sophisticated suspension and new body, the GR Yaris also comes with a 257bhp three-cylinder engine, expected to be good for 0-62mph in the mid-5 seconds.

Also on offer will be a ‘Circuit Pack’ adding Torsen limited-slip diffs front and rear, sharper tuning for the suspension and lightweight 18″ forged alloys.

No prices yet for the GR Yaris (it won’t be cheap), but expect it to go on sale later this year.