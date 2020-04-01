Toyota helps you build your own GT86 to relieve lockdown boredom

Just in case you’re feeling a bit bored during lockdown, Toyota has come up with a build your own Toyota GT86 to keep you amused for an hour.

Are you suffering from lockdown boredom, stuck at home with little car news and just another groundhog day tomorrow to look forward too?

If you are, Toyota has decided it’s time to eschew (mostly) modern technology and go back to basics to relieve boredom, so they’ve come up with something distinctly old school – build your own paper Toyota GT86 models.

Rather than coax you online to use some sort of glitzy App to build your own GT86, they’ve instead created a set of ‘patterns’ you can download to build your own.

You get a choice of retro liveries for your GT86, which are:

Yatabe Speed Trial Toyota 2000GT

Shelby Toyota 2000GT

Ove Andersson’s Toyota Celica 1600GT

IMSA GTU Toyota Celica

Castrol Toyota Celica GT-Four

Esso Ultron Tiger Toyota Supra

Just click on any of the links above to download the patterns as a PDF, and you can then use your colour printer to print them off, either as an A4 or, if you want a bigger version, as an A3.

You then need to grab a pair of scissors and carefully cut out the roof and two sides and each of the tyre tracks, being careful not to cut off the little white tabs with dots on.

Then fold and glue all the white tabs, sticking them to the underside of the panels to bring it all together as your very own, home-built Toyota GT86.

When you’ve done, grab your phone, take a picture and upload it to any of Toyota’s social media channels to see how your GT86 stacks up against everyone else’s.

Rinse and repeat each day until you’re bored with this too, or run out of patterns.