Toyota Highlander 7-Seat Hybrid SUV to join Toyota’s Hybrid SUV line-up in the UK

The Toyota Highlander, a large Hybrid SUV, will join Toyota’s Hybrid SUV line-up in the UK in 2021 with 2.5 litre hybrid powertrain and 4WD.

At the moment, Toyota in the UK offers a bigger range of hybrid vehicles than anyone else, and a choice of C-HR, RAV4 and Land Cruiser SUVs, with both the C-HR and RAV4 coming as hybrid SUVs (and, before long, the new Yaris Cross).

But that will change next year when Toyota start to sell the Highlander Hybrid SUV in the UK, a bigger Hybrid SUV than is currently on offer (and already sold in the US) to extend both its Hybrid and SUV offerings.

The Toyota Highlander will sit at the top of Toyota’s Hybrid SUV range – in both size and price – when it arrives, using Toyota’s 2.5 litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine and electric motors front and back to deliver 241bhp and four-wheel drive, as well as a Trail feature and EV-only option (just don’t expect it to go far as an EV) and 20″ alloys.

At 4950mm long (that’s Volvo XC90 size), the Highlander will offer much more room than Toyota’s other Hybrid SUVs, with an all seats up (it’s a three-row seven-seater) boot space of 658 litres and an all back seats down space of 1909 litres.

Inside there’s plenty of room too and ample storage compartments, with toys including wireless phone charging, HUD, Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate front seats and a digital rear-view mirror, as well as Toyota’s Safety Sense package of nanny systems.

No indication yet of UK prices for the Toyota Highlander, or comprehensive UK specs, but they should arrive before the Highlander does in 2021.