Toyota Highlander – Toyota’s large road-focused SUV – on sale in the UK in January

The Toyota Highlander joins Toyota’s range of SUV offerings in the UK in January, sitting at the top of the SUV pile and costing from £50,590.

You might have thought that Toyota had the SUV bases covered in the UK with the compact C-HR, the family-sized RAV4 and the tough as nails Land Cruiser. But it seems they think there’s room for an addition so the Toyota Highlander is joining the fray and going on sale in the UK from January 4, priced from £50,595.

The Toyota Highlander isn’t a small SUV – it’s bigger than the Land Cruiser and close in size to the Volvo XC90, so it’s a chunky step-up in size from the RAV4 – but unlike Toyota’s other big SUV, the Land Cruiser, it’s aimed at families and on-road use with no real pretence of being a mud-plugging master like the Land Cruiser.

Under the bonnet there’s a 241bhp ‘self charging’ hybrid powertrain with both front and rear electric motors, promising economy of 42.8mpg and emissions of 146g/km.

Inside there’s seven seats, with a sliding middle row to make sure actual adults can get in row three, Nav, Multimedia, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, digital rear view mirror, 20″ alloys, Panoramic Roof and JBL Sound, with Premium models getting HUD, power tailgate, heated rear seats, 360 degree camera and different alloys.

On sale on 4 January 2021, the new Toyota Highlander costs from £50,595 in Excel trim and £52,575 in Premium trim.