According to 4×4 Magazine – and their SUV of the Year Awards – the most sustainable 4×4 you can buy is the Toyota Land Cruiser.

It’s easy to think that for a car to be considered ‘sustainable’ that it probably needs to be small, have an electric powertrain and be made with ‘Vegan’ materials. But that’s to miss the point of ‘sustainability’.

The reality is that any new car comes with a big burden of production costs on the sustainability front, and electric cars are particularly guilty of being environmentally expensive to build. So, really, sustainability is about longevity.

That explains why 4×4 Magazine has declared the big, relatively thirsty, almost a dinosaur, Toyota Land Cruiser as the most sustainable 4×4 there is in its annual 4×4 awards.

4×4 Magazine Editor Alan Kidd said:

Not everyone will be able to understand why the Land Cruiser has won our Sustainability Award, but it’s very simple. You can buy one and, if you so choose, never need to return to the car market for the rest of your life. It’s built to last for decades, and its long history of outstanding build quality means a well-maintained one will rarely need new parts. All that points to a tiny whole-life carbon footprint. It’s a world-class vehicle, and a sound investment in every sense.

The Land Cruiser recently celebrated 10 million sales garnered over 68 years in production, taking drivers to parts almost nothing else can reach – and reliably so – in the more than 170 countries in which its sold.

And, when the apocalypse comes, the Land Cruiser and cockroaches will, eventually, be all that’s left.