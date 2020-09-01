Toyota Land Cruiser UPDATED with new, more powerful engine and extra Tech

The venerable Toyota Land Cruiser gets 2020 updates including a new, more powerful, 2.8 litre diesel engine and new technology.

The Toyota Land Cruiser isn’t a luxury SUV like the Range Rover, and it’s not even like the new Land Rover Defender, but it is a proper off-road SUV made to conquer anything the worst terrain can throw at it, and be a bit more than passably able on-road too.

So you need to drive a Land Cruiser on-road a bit like a boat, with gentle inputs and relatively sedate progress the norm, but feeling absolutely right after five minutes behind the wheel.

But now the Land Cruiser gets a bit more get up and go – although don’t try sliding it round a bend – with a new 2.8 litre diesel engine increasing power to 201bhp and 369lb/ft of torque, cutting 0-62mph by almost 3 seconds to under 10 seconds, and improving fuel economy, slightly, in the process thanks to stop-start.

Toyota has now limited trim options to Active and Invincible, with Active getting 17″ wheels, Cruise, Air Con, Keyless, roof rails and heated electric mirrors and a chocie of five or sevens eats, and Invincible adding Smartphone integration, Multi Terrain Select, triple zone climate, electric steering column and front seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated back seats, leather, multi-view monitor, JBL Sound, LED headlights, Privacy Glass, Side Steps and 19″ alloys.

Other tweaks include standard fit for Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of electronic gizmos including pre-collision, Adaptive Cruise and Lance Trace Assist.

Commercial Land Cruiser buyers aren’t forgotten either, with the Commercial variant also benefiting from the new 2.8 litre diesel in Utility or active trim – with three or five doors – with Active trim also getting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Prices for the updated Toyota Land Cruiser start at £35,925 for the commercial Utility 3dr model, rising to £57,490 for the Invincible 5dr 7-seat auto.