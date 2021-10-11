Toyota Mirai FCEV sets Guinness World Record of 845 miles on a single Hydrogen fill

The hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai FCEV has set a new distance record for a hydrogen-fuelled car, travelling 845 miles on a single fill in California.

The Toyota Mirai FCEV may be a bit on the pricey side, and hydrogen fuelling isn’t exactly available on every street corner, but it’s a way of delivering an EV that has much promise and could still end up being a viable way to deliver EVs without carrying around heavy batteries and hampered by slow charging for BEVs.

Toyota, along with Hyundai, are the key believers in FCEVs as a viable option, and Toyota has been out proving just how practical the Mirai is by sticking it in the hands of ‘Hypermiling’ expert Wayne Gerdes, and co-piloted by Bob Winger, to see what could really be done with range.

Monitored by Guinness World Records, the Mirai was filled with 5.65kg of hydrogen, and on its travels around Southern California it started out at the Toyota Technical Center (TTC) in Gardena, California, covering 473 miles on day one and a further 372 miles on day two before coasting to a halt as it arrived back at the Toyota Technical Centre.

Guinness World Record Adjudicator Michael Empric, said:

As a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator for 10 years, I’ve had the opportunity to witness incredible attempts, including several distance-related feats. The Toyota Mirai’s journey without the need to refuel showcases the power of fuel cell electric technology. This technology and the design ingenuity by the team at Toyota led to a history-making moment.

All we need now is a refuelling infrastructure and a better way of producing hydrogen and we’ll all be able to enjoy the Mira too.