Toyota, Lexus, PSA and AA delivering FREE roadside assistance for NHS workers

During the Covid-19 outbreak many car makers, including, Toyota and Lexus, and PSA are offering free roadside assistance to NHS workers, as is the AA.

Traffic on our roads may be down by up to 60 per cent since we’ve all gone in to lockdown, but there are a chunk of people who need to be on the roads everyday. And it’s a sizeable chunk – certainly millions.

In fact, for those still working in essential roles, many now seem to be taking to their own cars to get them to work and back, eschewing, if they can, public transport with its still sardine-like cramming of passengers in to a reduced service. Especially TfL, and especially the Tube.

So it’s heart-warming to see many car manufacturers stepping up to help keep those we’re relying on most in the crisis – NHS workers – to keep on the move, with the offer of free roadside assistance.

Car makers including Toyota and Lexus and PSA – which means Citroen, Peugeot and DS and Vauxhall – are willing and able to turn out to help any NHS working who breaks down on their commute, free of charge and despite the car’s age, mileage or service history. But, understandably, each are only offering the service to their own brand models.

But the AA has stepped-up too, and is offering their breakdown service free of charge to all NHS workers. Period. Whatever the car, whatever the age. The AA say:

To say thank you to all NHS workers for your tireless work and commitment, we’re providing free breakdown service to and from work during the coronavirus crisis. Whether you’re an AA member or not.

So if you’re an NHS worker (and if you are, thank you) then stick this number in your phone – 0800 072 5064 – as it’s the dedicated NHS helpline for the AA