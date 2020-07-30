Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition takes the RAV4 to the Dark Side

Toyota is looking to boost sales of the RAV4 Hybrid with a new limited edition model, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition, on sale from October.

The current Toyota RAV4, which went on sale in the UK back in December 2018, is a hybrid-only model as Toyota ends the RAV4’s ICE options, and it looks to be a pretty decent family SUV.

Toyota has already added to that initial new RAV4 Hybrid with a plug-in Hybrid RAV4, and has turned also turned it in to a new Crossover/SUV for Suzuki with the new Suzuki Across.

But now, with a need to get buyers in to showrooms after the Covid-19 hiatus, Toyota is delivering a new limited edition – the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition.

Following the well-trodden road for ‘Black Edition’ cars, the RAV4 Black Edition majors on a Galaxy Black paint job, and then follows it up with a black grille, black lower bumpers, black door mirrors, black skid plates, black spoiler and gloss black 19″ alloys. In fact just about the only thing not black is the Toyota badge at the front.

Inside the RAV4 Black Edition comes in for a similar treatment, with black faux leather with grey stitching, black headlining and black trim.

Standard equipment for the RAV4 Black Edition is the same as the RAV4 Dynamic, so it’s a decent spec including 360 panoramic vie monitor, decent JBL Sound, Toyota Safety Sense and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Toyota say the RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition will go on sale in October, but although they haven’t conjured a price up yet, the £35k starting price for the RAV4 Dynamic will give you a ballpark.