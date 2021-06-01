Toyota Relax – a 10-Year WARRANTY for ALL new and used Toyota and Lexus

Toyota Relax launches as a 10-year warranty for all Toyota and Lexis cars – new and used – just by having an annual service at a dealer.

We all know that if you want a car that’s as trouble-free as possible, you buy a Toyota or Lexus. But, until now, that unbreakable spirit hasn’t really been reflected in the Toyota and Lexus warranty of five years for Toyota and three years for Lexus. But it is now.

Toyota launches Toyota Relax, a new warranty scheme that applies immediately not just for new Toyota and Lexus models, but for used ones too.

The Toyota Relax scheme covers any Toyota or Lexus up to 10 years old, and all you need to do to activate it, and maintain it, is to have your car serviced each year at a main dealer and you’ll automatically get another year’s cover up to 100,000 miles.

But what if I’ve been using a Toyota Specialist to look after my car, you may ask? Well, as long as you go off to get your car serviced at a main dealer then you’ll still get the extra year of warranty. Which sounds like a good deal, and keeps more Toyotas an Lexus in the dealer network.

And if you think that’ll increase your servicing costs then Toyota has that covered too, with its ‘Match any price from a specialist within 10 miles‘ offer still in place.

Rob Giles, Toyota’s Services Director, said:

This is a game-changing proposition that redefines the manufacturer warranty, giving our customers the reassurance and value of cover for up to a decade of motoring. There are compelling business benefits to be gained as well, with Relax connecting us with more owners, building loyalty and giving our network partners the opportunity to maximise value chain opportunities in both sales and after sales activities. “The foundation for this exceptional level of protection is the essential quality, durability and reliability of our vehicles and our commitment to delivering customer-first service.