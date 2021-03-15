Toyota TEASE new ELECTRIC SUV to be revealed in April

Toyota start the tease for a new electric SUV to be revealed at the Shanghai Motor Show in April, starting Toyota’s BEV rollout in earnest.

Back in October, Toyota revealed a new electric SUV was on the way, expected to be a RAV4-size SUV and the first of a new range of Toyota electric cars.

This new Toyota EV will be underpinned by Toyota’s e-TNGA Platform, which promises to accommodate vehicles of varying lengths, widths and wheelbases, as well as front, rear and all-wheel drive and a wide range of battery sizes and power outputs.

The new platform will allow new freedoms of design, so it seems likely this new RAV4-sized SUV will come with a new moniker – perhaps ‘BZ’ – and offer far more commodious accommodation than the RAV4 can manage.

This new Toyota BEV may be the first new electric vehicle from Toyota proper, but more are expected to follow, including a Crossover, a more compact SV, an MPV and a saloon and, before too long, probably sporting solid-state batteries too.

This new electric Toyota SUV will be officially unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show – which is going ahead and will run from 21-28 April – although you can probably expect to learn more before then.