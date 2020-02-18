Toyota TEASES Yaris-based SUV with Hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive

Toyota starts the tease for its new Yaris-based B-Segment SUV, heading for the Geneva Motor Show debut with hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive.

Last month, Toyota revealed it is planning a compact SUV based on the Yaris supermini, and even managed to deliver a simple sketch to prove they were serious.

Now, with the Geneva Motor Show only a couple of weeks away, Toyota are ready to admit that their new compact B-segment SUV is heading for a debut at Geneva, and we get treated to an actual image as a tease for the debut. Not a particularly revealing image, but it does give us a few morsels.

Look in the bottom right of the photo (above) and you can see this baby SUV is a hybrid, no real surprise there for a Toyota, but it’s also got 4WD.

Based on the same TNG-A Platform as the Yaris, expect it to use the same 1.5 litre petrol electric Hybrid as the Yaris, but don’t expect it to be simply a Yaris with a raised ride height and some butch plastic cladding.

Toyota say their new B-Segment SUV – which hasn’t got a name yet – blends its extensive small car experience with it strong SUV heritage to deliver a compact SUV which is a properly individual model in its own right, with its own design, raised ride height, AWD and latest hybrid powertrain.

Another tease or three seems likely before the Yaris-based SUV debuts at Geneva on 3 March.