Toyota X Prologue TEASED ahead of reveal next week – a new small Toyota EV or the new Aygo?

Toyota reveals a teaser image for something called the ‘X Prologue’, due to be revealed next week. A new small Toyota EV or the new Aygo?

Just last week, we revealed Toyota are building a successor to the Aygo City Car, based on the new Yaris underpinnings and offering just petrol power.

Now, Toyota arrives with a tease for a new car due to be revealed next week (above) – the Toyota X Prologue – so we wonder if the two are connected?

All Toyota has to say so far is “X Prologue- “A small preview of what’s next”, so we’re taking the hint and assuming its something quite compact, whether a concept or a preview of a new car.

Our first thought, because the photo shows the front of a car without any obvious grille, is that this is a new EV from Toyota, especially has Toyota has said it’s planning six EVs based on the e-TNGA Platform.

But, no doubt intentionally, Toyota has thrown in the ‘X’ bit, which would perhaps point to a crossover/SUV of some sort, and even the file name of the image Toyota sent – ‘G3X Prologue’ – adds to the confusion. So, new Aygo or new EV?

We’ll find out exactly what Toyota is planning when the X Prologue is revealed on 17 March.