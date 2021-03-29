Toyota Yaris Cross Dynamic arrives to give Toyota’s high-riding Yaris added butch

The Toyota Yaris Cross Dynamic is revealed as a more rugged take on Toyota’s high-riding Yaris Cross ahead of on-sale in September 2021.

It’s almost a year since the Toyota Yaris Cross arrived as a high0riding SUV take on the Yaris Hatch after its planned reveal had been scuppered by the Covid-cancelled Geneva Motor Show.

Now, although you won’t be able to order one until September, Toyota reveals a new take on the Yaris Cross – the Toyota Yaris Cross Dynamic – offering a more rugged take for those who want a bit of added butch.

Toyota say the Yaris Cross Dynamic adds authentic character to the Yaris Cross Excel revealed last year with an emphasis on its “suitability for life beyond urban streets”.

That means a more aggressive look for the front and back, silver roof rails and a set of 18″ dark grey alloys, with the interior getting piano black trim, fake leather seats with ‘Dynamic’ pattern, deco line in warm Gold across the soft-touch fascia and leather for the gear knob and steering wheel.

To kick things off – pre-orders in May, on sale in September – there’s a Yaris Cross Dynamic Premier Edition with a spec including proper leather, 18″ machined alloys, power tailgate, HUD and bi-tone paint job, but only for the first 12 months.