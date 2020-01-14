Toyota ‘Yaris’ SUV OFFICIALLY confirmed by Toyota

Toyota announces plans to launch a new compact SUV in the UK and Europe, using the Yaris platform and to be built alongside the Yaris in France.

With every other new car sold seemingly an SUV, it’s no real surprise Toyota want a bigger share of the action. And what better way to do that than with an SUV take on the new Yaris?

That, Toyota has confirmed at a Toyota Showcase event in Amsterdam, is exactly what they’re planning, although they’re not ready to show us anything beyond a teaser image (above), and nor any timeline for its arrival.

That said, Toyota’s Matthew Harrison – Toyota Motor Europe Executive Vice President – says we won’t have to wait long to see how the Yaris SUV will look, and he’s promising something more than just a high-riding Yaris.

What we do know is that it will be underpinned by the same TNG-B platform as the new Yaris – and, in part, the new GR Yaris – and will be an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model aimed to slot in to the Toyota SUV range below the C-HR. And it probably won’t be called the Toyota Yaris SUV.

Toyota clearly have high hopes for the Yaris SUV, reckoning it, and the Yaris, will account for 30 per cent of Toyota’s sales in Europe. It will be built alongside the Yaris in France, and you can expect engines to be much the same as the new Yaris.