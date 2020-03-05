Toyota’s BONKERS GR Yaris costs from £29,995 in the UK

The Toyota GR Yaris – Toyota’s 257bhp, 4WD take on the Yaris Supermini, good for 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds – costs from £29,995 in the UK.

It’s not a car you’d have ever thought Toyota would deliver to market, but the rather bonkers GR Yaris, revealed at the start of the year, is about as bonkers as a supermini gets.

It may say ‘Yaris’ on the badge, but this is a unique three-door Yaris with frameless doors, a roof lowered by 91mm and lots of carbon fibre and aluminium to keep it light.

Under the skin there’s rear suspension nicked from the Corolla, four-piston front brakes and 4WD and a rather powerful three-pot engine delivering 257bhp, good for 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds.

That power goes through a six-speed manual ‘box to all four wheels which distributes torque between the axles through a central coupling, with the splits available of 30:70, 60:40 and 50:50 depending on mode.

Now Toyota has decided they want £29,995 for the regular GR Yaris in the UK, and if you opt for the Circuit Pack the price goes up to £33,495.

But the Yaris’s Circuit Pack does add Torsen limited slip diffs front and back, a suspension more suited for track use (the clue’s in the name) and a different set of 18″ forged alloys.

The GR Yaris isn’t officially available to order yet, but you can sign up for Toyota’s ‘Keep me Informed’ service from this week, with first customer cars expected before the end of the year.