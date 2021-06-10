Turn your Classic Mini in to an EV with Nissan LEAF bits – for £30k

London Electric Cars will turn your classic Mini into an electric Mini with used bits from a Nissan LEAF from £30k.

Back in 2018, we reported on the arrival of an electric conversion for the classic Morris Minor from London Electric Cars (LEC) which, at just £10k, seemed a great way to have a little electric runaround for town at sensible prices.

Things have moved on since then at LEC, and they’re now offering an electric conversion for the classic Mini, although prices have grown somewhat since 2018.

Now LEC is offering to electrify your classic Mini using re-used bits from the Nissan LEAF to create what could be the ultimate runaround in town. Although with prices starting at £30k – plus the donor car – it’s not quite the affordable EV that classic Moggie conversion was.

For your £30k you get a basic 20kWh conversion using pre-owned Nissan Leaf batteries and motors to keep costs down, enough to deliver a range of 60-70 miles, with the option of more batteries and a more powerful motor on offer for an extra cost.

Matthew Quitter, LEC’s Founder, said:

With this EV conversion we wanted the classic Mini to be an affordable yet useful option for city dwellers, not just in our home town of London but all over the world to tackle traffic and help put a stop to pollution. LEC currently has a waiting list of six months for UK customers who have a classic Mini, and each build takes a further six weeks.

A great EV conversion, or a lot of money for what you get?