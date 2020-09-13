Tuscan Grand Prix Qualifying: Hamilton POLE in Mercedes front row

Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Tuscan Grand Prix – at Ferrari’s Mugello test track – with Bottas starting second.

In the cobbled together schedule for the 2020 F1 Cirucs, Ferrari’s test track at Mugello has been drafted in to provide an extra Italian Grand Prix – the Tuscan Grand Prix which should give Ferrari a bit of an edge in its 1,000th Grand Prix. Which it sort of has.

Charles Leclerc managed to grab fifth place on the grid – an achievement on current form – although Vettel could only manage 14th. But at the front of the grid is business back to normal.

Lewis Hamilton sits on pole after beating team mat Bottas to pole by the tiniest of margins – just 0.059 seconds – with the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Albon starting third in fourth.

Behind the top five, it’s the Racing Points of Stroll and Perez in sixth and seventh, Ricciardo in the Renault in eighth, Sainz in the McLaren in ninth and Ocon in the Renault in 10th.

Judging by the qualifying outing, it looks like Mugello is going to be a truly challenging race, with the flat-out turns from 6 to 9 putting huge strain on the drivers physically, and more corners almost as demanding.

It makes the promise of a good race enticing, but we’re unlikely to see the upsets we saw last week in the Italian Grand Prix, and are much more likely to see a Mercedes/Red Bull tussle for the top four place, followed by the best of the rest.

Can Charles Leclerc save some face for Ferrari by being that driver?