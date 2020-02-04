UK ban on diesel and petrol cars brought forward to 2035 – and INCLUDES Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid

The UK ban on sales of petrol and diesel cars has been brought forward to 2035, and it will include sales of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles too.

It was 2017 when the UK Government announced they intended to ban ICE cars from sale by 2040 as part of a plan to drastically cut emissions and drive us all in to electric cars.

But now the new Boris government has decided they’re going to bring that forward to 2035, and the ban will include not just conventional petrol and diesel cars, but anything with an ICE engine. Which means sales of hybrid and, more controversially, plug-in hybrids will be banned too.

It’s a move which is likely to cause huge concern in the motor industry, with just 15 years to go before all the investment in ICE engines needs to be written off it will be an enormous challenge to deliver a complete sea change in private, and commercial, transport in such a short time.

Apart from the huge challenges for car makers to move to an EV only model range – which means either BEV or Hydrogen Fuel Cells – there are huge infrastructure issues to address, not least the national grid and charging stations, and the thorny issue of how the government will replace the pushing on £30 billion a year it garners from fuel duty.

Expect road charging to rear its head for all cars sooner rather than later.