UK car buyers want a VW Golf – but they buy a Ford Fiesta

New car buyers in the UK want a black VW Golf, according to an Auto Trader survey, but what they actually buy in a Ford Fiesta.

According to a survey report by Auto Trader, the UK’s most popular new car is a black VW Golf, based on the number of views for ads on their site and a survey of 2,000 UK drivers. Not only that, but the most desirable new car brand is Audi, followed by BMW.

The trouble is, basing the popularity of new cars on how many adverts are viewed is more about wishful thinking than actual buying intent, as the real sellers are actually the more prosaic Fords.

Yes, the VW Golf was the second best selling new car in the UK in 2019 (well, up to the end of November, but that won’t change when December figures are added in), but Ford sold pushing on for 40 per cent more Fiestas than VW sold Golfs.

The same goes for the most popular ‘Brand’, with first place Audi and second place BMW not even getting a single model in to the UK’s top ten new car sales in 2019. In fact, the only ‘Premium’ model to take a spot in the top ten UK car sales in 2019 is the Mercedes A-Class.

Auto Trader also says that interest in BEVs is now outscoring interest in petrol hybrids. Although, again, it’s curiosity and wish-list stuff, as sales of PHEVs alone are as high as BEVs, and factor in non-plug-in hybrids and the numbers are five times that of BEVs.

Still, the survey shows what UK car buyers really want. Even if they can’t afford it.