UK Car of the Year 2021 winners from Land Rover Defender to Honda E and Lexus LC Convertible

The 2021 UK Car of the Year Awards category winners announced, with winners from the electric Honda E to the V8 Lexus LC Convertible.

The car industry may be in turmoil, and award shows subdued and virtual, but that hasn’t stopped the UK Car of the Year Awards revealing which cars are in the frame for the 2021 Car of the Year Award (UKCOTY).

As usual, the UKCOTY reveals its category winners in advance of awarding the final Car of the Year winner (which will happen next week), and it’s a wide mix of cars from small EVs to V8 ICE.

First up is the retro-inspired Honda E, Honda’s perfect little city EV hampered only by a modest range and a strong price, despite which it’s the UKCOTY City Car, followed by the more traditional Toyota Yaris grabbing Best Supermini.

Next up is the Best Small Hatch and, probably not unsurprisingly, it’s VW’s ‘Third Age’ VW ID.3 electric hatch, with the best Family Car award going to Skoda for the Octavia Hatch.

Moving up the scale somewhat, the new Mercedes S-Class does what it’s designed to do and grabs Best Luxury Car, and the Skoda Octavia scores a double win as the Best Estate Car.

With Crossovers of all shapes and sizes flying out of showrooms, UKCOTY has granted then three categories of their own – Small, Medium and Large.

Winner for the Best Small Crossover gong is the new Ford Puma, the Medium Crossover Award goes to the Ford Kuga and the Best Large Crossover is the new Land Rover Defender.

BMW manages to grab the Best Coupe award with the BMW 4 Series, and the Lexus LC Convertible is the winner of the Best Open Top Award.

Finally, it’s the cracking little Toyota GR Yaris that blows away much more expensive competition to be voted Performance Car of the Year.

The winner will be whittled down to a single overall Car of the Year from the category winners, and will be revealed on 8 March. But which is your winner?

2021 UK Car of the Year Category winners

City Car : Honda E

: Honda E Supermini: Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris Small Hatch : VW ID.3

: VW ID.3 Family Car: Skoda Octavia Hatch

Skoda Octavia Hatch Luxury Car: Mercedes S-Class

Mercedes S-Class Estate Car: Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia Small Crossover: Ford Puma

Ford Puma Medium Crossover: Ford Kuga

Ford Kuga Large Crossover: Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender Coupe: BMW 4 Series

BMW 4 Series Convertible: Lexus LC Convertible

Lexus LC Convertible Performance: Toyota GR Yaris