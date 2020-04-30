UK Car Production DID fall off a cliff in March – but that’s hardly a surprise

Car production in the UK fell by 37.6 per cent in march as the Covid-19 lockdown saw every car maker in the UK stop production.

When we reported that UK car production in February was stable, we did say you could expect the figures for March to fall off a cliff as the lockdown kicked in. And they have.

Frankly, the figures could have been worse, but a drop of 47,428 on March 2019 to just 78,767 is a whopping drop in production and a huge dent in revenue for the beleaguered car industry.

The drop in production for both the overseas market and UK market was broadly the same at 37.8 per cent and 36.8 per cent respectively – no real surprise with much of the world in lockdown along with the UK – but exports to China actually rose by 2.3 per cent as its economy started to recover from the pandemic.

The disruption from the lockdown will cost car makers £8.2 billion if it extends in to mid-May, which it undoubtedly will, the equivalent of around 20 per cent of the industry’s annual turnover.

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said: