UK car production FELL in July to the lowest level since 1956

A combination of ‘Chip’ shortages, Covid-related ‘Pingdemic’ staff shortages and shutdowns saw UK car production fall to 53,438 in July 2021.

Post the worst (for now) economic lockdown of the UK to tackle the Covid pandemic, you might expect UK car production in 2021 to be stronger than 2020 when lockdowns of various hues were in place. But, certainly in July, that’s not the case.

A combination of the ongoing ‘Chip’ shortage, the hopefully now under-control ‘Pingdemic’, and summer production holidays, saw new car production in the UK fall by 37.6 per cent compared to July 2020 with just 53,438 cars produced – the lowest July production in the UK since 1956 – of which 84 per cent were for export.

That said, car production so far this year is, unsurprisingly, up on 2020 when some months saw just handfuls of cars built in the middle of Covid, but lags behind the last ‘normal’ year, 2019, by 18.3 per cent.

The ‘winners’ in this combination of production challenges are electric, hybrid and plug-in models as carmakers appear to prioritise the production of low emission cars, with a record 26 per cent of cars built in July not relying solely on ICE.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

These figures lay bare the extremely tough conditions UK car manufacturers continue to face. While the impact of the ‘pingdemic’ will lessen as self-isolation rules change, the worldwide shortage of semiconductors shows little sign of abating. The UK automotive industry is doing what it can to keep production lines going, testament to the adaptability of its workforce and manufacturing processes, but Government can help by continuing the supportive Covid measures currently in place and boosting our competitiveness with a reduction in energy levies and business rates for a sector that is strategically important in delivering net zero.