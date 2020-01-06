UK car sales DOWN and emissions UP in 2019 – as expected

Car sales in the UK were down again in 2019 – the lowest since 2013 – and emissions were up as buyers still run away from diesel-engined cars.

If you’ve been taking any notice of new car sales trends this year, it won’t come as much of a shock that car sales are down, and that CO2 emissions have risen.

Of course, there’s a variety of reasons why car sales have fallen – from Brexit to diesel woes – and those diesel woes are the main reason why average CO2 emissions have risen across the cars sold; buyers have got frightened by diesel, despite the very latest diesels delivering just what a lot of motorists need.

But a 21.8 per cent drop in diesel sales in 2019 means the low CO2 diesel car is a much smaller percentage of cars sold than before, and although AFV sales rose by 17.1 per cent, most of the diesel slack has been taken up by petrol-engined cars, which have higher CO2 emissions.

There’s much made of the rise and rise of AFVs, but they still only represent some 7.1 per cent of the market, and although BEV sales rose by 144 per cent they represent just 1.6 per cent of the total sales. So, almost insignificant.

There is probably a bit of a skewing of AFV and EV numbers as many have been in (purposely) short supply as car makers seek to hold back sales until this year to help mitigate the new average CO2 emissions legislation, but it’s hard to see AFVs taking anything more than 10 per cent of the market in 2020, even with the arrival of big EV hitters like the VW ID 3.

Despite the changes in fuel choices playing out in 2019, he Top Ten car sales remain the same as in 2018 (just slightly jiggled order) with the Ford Fiesta, VW Golf, Ford Focus, Vauxhall Corsa, Mercedes A-Class, Nissan Qashqai, Ford Kuga, MINI Hatch, VW Polo and Kia Sportage the best seller again (in that order).