Unhappy with the way your Bugatti Chiron goes round corners? You need the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is yet another limited run incarnation of the Chiron, this time with a lower top speed and designed to go round corners.

It’s four years since the Bugatti Chiron replaced the Bugatti Veyron, and two years since Stephan Winkelmann arrived from Lamborghini. Add those two together and you get what you’d expect – ‘Special’ versions of the Chiron to hoover up the loose change in the pockets of the obscenely wealthy.

Since Winkleman arrived we’ve had specials like the Bugatti Centodieci, paying homage to the EB110, and the Bugatti Divo to go round corners, and now we get another ‘Special’ Chiron – the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is built to go round corners and gobble up country roads (wasn’t that the Divo’s job?), so it gets rear springs stiffened by 33 per cent and front springs by twice that, and adaptive dampers tweaked for better cornering.

There is also a new set of lighter wheels (some 16kg saving) and around another 3kg saved in the brakes, all part of reducing the Pur Sport’s weight by 50kg compared to a ‘regular’ Chiron. Which, frankly, is a drop in the ocean for a car weighing the best part of two tonnes.

Bugatti has also added a new ‘Sport+’ mode so you can get a but slidey on dry tracks, and the 1,479bhp 8.0 litre engine can rev a whole 200rpm more which, added to a closer ratio ‘box, means more appetite to push on.

Bugatti aren’t trumpeting top speed in the Pur Sport – it’ll ‘only’ do 217mph – but they are keen you know the tweaks mean the Pur Sport can do 37mph to 75mph two seconds quicker than the ‘regular’ Chiron, thanks to more downforce from a new fixed rear spoiler and new rear diffuser, with a 3D-printed titanium exhaust adding to the soundtrack. Inside is heavy on Alcantara – it’s lighter than leather.

Bugatti are to build 60 Chiron Pur Sports, each costing around £3 million.