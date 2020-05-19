UNIQUE MGB GT V8 SEC up for grabs

An MGB GT V8 SEC, a limited edition MGB built as MGB production ended, is up for grabs and is the only such model ever made.

As iconic British sports cars – certainly those in the affordable range – go, the MGBs of the 60s and 70s are right up there as affordable and appealing classics.

Whether its the two-seat MGB, the coupe MGB GT or even the MGC, they deliver all that’s loved about that generation British sports cars, and wide parts availability (which you’ll need) keeps ownership costs in check too.

You can grab a restoration project for under £1k if you’re brave, or a really good example for circa £20k, but if you want a very special MGB, then perhaps this MGB GT V8 SEC will fit the bill, although expect to pay somewhere between £30k and £40k if pre-sale estimates are right.

Up for auction at The Market from Thursday, this MGB GT V8 SEC is the only one of five specials built at the very end of MGB production in 1980 (if you ignore the later RV8 revival) that’s a GT with the V8, and it is rather special.

Fitted with the V8 from the Rover SD1, it also dumps the nasty ‘safe’ bumpers for more original chrome, gets a more MGB grille and a suspension tweak back to a lower, earlier, spec.

Inside it is, apparently, finished to Aston Martin standards, with leather-topped dash and door cards, and seats in matching black leather with red piping, Moto-Lita steering wheel, Bedford cord headlining and walnut veneer.

The car comes with strong history and certification, has done just 55,846 miles, and is probably the best example of an MGB you’ll find.