Updated 2021 Kia Stinger GT S UK price and specs – costs from £42,595

The updated Kia Stinger opens for pre-order in the UK, with just the range-topping Stinger GT S on offer in the UK from £42,595.

There have been rumours running for some time that the Kia Stinger – Kia’s ‘budget’ competition for the likes of the BMW 3 Series – would soon be consigned to the history books as sales haven’t been quite what was expected.

But that rumour was put to bet, at least for now, when Kia updated the Stinger last summer and, at least for the UK, dropped all but the range-topping 3.3 litre GT S version. And that new Stinger GT S now opens for pre-orders in the UK with prices from £42,595.

Just as before, the Stinger GT S comes with 316bhp from its 3.3 litre V6, good for 0-62mph in just 4.7 seconds on the way to a top speed of 167mph.

Looks have been tweaked to emphasise the Stiner’s ‘Gran Turismo Character’, according to Kia, with new LED headlights and full width tail lights, with new technology including a 10.25″ touchscreen infotainment with voice control, split screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-connection Bluetooth and updated Assist functions like blind spot and safe exit.

At £42,595, the Kia Stinger GT S is around £1,500 more than it was, but still a sizable chunk cheaper than the equivalent BMW 3 Series.