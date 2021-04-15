Updated 2021 Toyota Camry costs from £32,260

The updated 2021 Toyota Camry goes on sale in the UK with prices from £32,260 for the Camry Design and £34,830 for the Camry Excel.

The Toyota Camry only arrived back in the UK as a replacement for the Toyota Auris in 2018 as Toyota bucked the industry rush to bin saloon cars with the new Camry, even delivering an update for the Camry late last year.

Now the updated Camry is on sale in the UK with a choice of Design and Excel trim, with former costing from £32,260 and the latter from £34,830.

Tweaks to the Camry include a new grille with chrome frame, new tail lights, new alloys, new leather upholstery design, ventilation and memory for the front seats Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and there’s now Lane Trace Assist.

Other new stuff includes a Panoramic View Monitor for the Excel model giving a 360-degree view round the car, tilt function for the door mirrors to help when reversing, flappy paddles, a heated memory steering wheel and9″ Toyota Touch Multimedia (7″ for the Design model).

Standard kit across both Camry models includes dual-zone Climate, parking sensors, LED headlights (but only on low beam in the Design), front fogs and Sat Nav, with Excel models also getting privacy glass, wireless phone charger, smart entry, Rear Cross Traffic alert and Blind Spot.

On sale now at Toyota’s UK dealers, the Camry Design costs £32,260 and the Camry Excel £34,830.