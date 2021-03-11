Updated Hyundai Kona ELECTRIC on sale in the UK with new trim options

The recently updated Hyundai Kona Electric is now on sale in the UK from £30,125, rising to £37,375, and with new trim options.

Hyundai hit the Zeitgeist with the Kona Electric when it arrived in 2018, offering a compact electric crossover/SUV at a decent price (for an EV) and the sort of range that assuages much of the range anxiety even seasoned EV drivers are prone to.

Initially there were battery supply issues affecting availability, but once they were mitigated sales went well. Although there is a major recall for the Kona Electric’s battery pack at the moment.

Still, Hyundai recently updated the Kona Electric (and has addressed the battery issue) and now that updated Kona EV is on sale in the UK from £30,125 (after PiCG).

Trim options for the Kona EV are now SE Connect (only on 39.2kWh battery model), Premium and Ultimate (only on 64kWh) all with the new look face, tweaks to lights and bumper, 10.25″ digital instruments and new options for interior.

The entry-level SE Connect with the 39.2kWh battery comes with 10.25″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10 years of mapping updates, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, keyless and adaptive cruise.

Premium trim (with 39.2kWh or 64kWh battery) adds LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel, Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic, front parking sensors, LED taillights, power mirrors, auto lights and wireless phone charging.

Top of the tree is the Kona Electric Ultimate (64kWh battery only) which adds electric sunroof, Highway Drive Assist with HUD, leather and electric heated and ventilated font seats and heated back seats.

Prices for the SE Connect start at £30,125, Premium at £31,475 for the 39.2kWh and £35,225 for the 64kWh, and Ultimate from £37,375.

They’re still decent prices for an able compact electric SUV, although around 10 per cent up on when the Kona Electric arrived in 2018. Although, with the price of batteries for EVs falling by 25 per cent since the Kona Electric arrived (now under £100 per kWh), the real price increase is a chunk more.