Updated Lexus LS Flagship to go on sale in the UK by end 2020

The facelifted Lexus LS, Lexus’s flagship Mercedes S Class competitor, will go on sale in the UK before the end of 2020 with a range of updates.

The Lexus LS is the car that started what Lexus has now become, delivering a Japanese take on cars like the Mercedes S Class with exemplary engineering and build quality.

Despite never rising to the heights of S Class sales, at least not in Europe, Lexus has continued to refine and update the LS ever since, with the latest update for the Lexus LS revealed in Japan in July.

Now that updated LS is heading for the UK and Europe, and it comes with even more refinement than the current LS.

Lexus has given the powertrain of the LS 500h a bit of a tweak to rely more on its electric motor and battery than its engine at lower speeds, improving accelerating away from a shuffle along, and torque when you need it is more available on the petrol LS with gearbox shifts improved too.

The LS now also gets Adaptive Variable Suspension to improve ride on rotten roads, tweaked roll-bars for smoother cornering, new engine mounts BladeScan Adaptive LED headlights and more supportive seats.

Inside gets a new 12.3″ touchscreen for infotainment, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, quick access for the most used controls, automated parking and new finishes, whilst exterior changes amount to bumper tweaks, slight trim changes, new colours and new alloys.

Officially the new LS will go on sale in the UK before the end of the year, but we’re sure Lexus dealers will be happy to talk before.