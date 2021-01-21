Updated Lexus LS now on sale in the UK – prices from £78,900

The Lexus Flagship – the Lexus LS – was updated last year and it now goes on sale in the UK with prices staring from £78,900.

Back in September, the 2021 Lexus LS was revealed with a raft of minor improvements to make the LS an even more impressive Flagship for Lexus than it was. Due to go on sale before the end of 2020, the newly updated LS now finally makes it in to UK showrooms where you’ll need at least £78,900 to get yourself in to one.

Not that you’ll have to fight of hordes of other buyers to make sure you secure one because the LS sells in very small numbers in the UK, but if you do take the left-field route to luxury with the LS you’ll be even more impressed with the new one than ever before.

Lexus has tweaked the hybrid powertrain of the LS to rely more on its electric motor at lower speeds to improve accelerating away from a shuffle and deliver more torque when you need it, Adaptive Variable Suspension improves ride, tweaked roll bars and new engine mounts help too and there’s BladeScan Adaptive headlights.

Inside there’s a new 12.3″ infotainment, more supportive seats, automated parking, new finishes and, on the outside, bumper tweaks, trim changes and new colours and alloys.

Every new LS model comes comprehensively equipped, with the LS entry-level model costing from £78,900, £86,600 if you add the Premium Pack, another £3,125 if you want AWD, £86,600 for the sportier LS F SPort and £105,365 for the Takumi. You can also add the Nishijin and Haku option to the LS Takumi if you’re happy to part with £112,965.