Updated Mazda CX-5 goes on sale with a bewildering range of configurations

The Mazda CX-5 has been updated for 2022 and is now on sale in the UK, with a choice of five trim and four engine options.

The Mazda CX-5 is a big deal for Mazda in the UK, accounting for a quarter of all its sales. So, to keep it competitive, Mazda has updated it for 2022.

It’s a typical mid-life refresh for the CX-5, with titivations to bumpers, wheels and headlights, and tweaks to the suspension and seats to make the CX-5 a more comfortable place to be.

But what isn’t typical about the CX-5’s updates is the plethora of models and variants you can choose from.

With many car makers moving to more simplified line-ups, Mazda has chosen to drive in the opposite direction with a bewildering range of five trim levels and four engine options.

The new range of trim options are SE-L, Newground, Sport, Sport Black and GT Sport, with SE-L kicking off the range from £27,845, with only the 163bhp petrol and 148bhp diesel engine option, with Newground trim (from £28,845) offering the same Honson’s choice of engine and adding 19″ alloys, leather, silver skid plates and side skirts, a splash of lime green for the grille and on trim highlights inside.

Sport is the next model up (from £30,945) and the addition of a 4WD option with 181bhp diesel too, with Sport Black (from £32,945) adding 19″ black alloys, gloss black exterior trim, red bits on the grille and black leather with red stitching.

Topping the range is the GT Sport (from £33,345) which comes with a choice of 163bhp or 191bhp petrol and a81bhp diesel, with manual on the smaller engine and auto and AWD on the more powerful versions, with upmarket titivations like Nappa leather and actual wood.

The updated Mazda CX-5 is now open for pre-orders with first customer deliveries due in January.