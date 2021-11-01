Updated MG ZS EV with bigger battery and greater range costs from £28,495 (after PiCG)

The updated MG ZS EV, which now comes with a bigger battery and more range, costs from £28,495 in the UK for the ZS EV SE.

Last month, MG revealed its updated ZS EV with a bigger battery and greater range, both of which are welcome updates although it does mean the price of the ZS EV is going up.

When the MG ZS EV went on sale in the UK in 2019 it cost from £24,995 (including PiCG), but now that entry-level price for the ZS EV rises to £28,495, partly due to the cut in PiCG since then but mainly down to the upgraded spec with bigger battery.

But the extra cost is probably worth it as the new ZS EV now has a 72kWh offering range of up to 273 miles – compared to the original ZS EV’s 163 miles – and decent 100kW charging meaning less than 45 minutes for a complete charge.

The updated ZS EV now has an EV-specific front end with a blanked-off nose to make it stand out from non-EV models with LED headlights and distinctive running lights, tweaked back bumper and new alloys.

The £28,495 entry-point buys you a ZS EV SE model, complete with Air Con, LEd headlights, adaptive cruise, keyless, Sat Nav, iSMART and several USB points.

Next up is the ZS EV Trophy (from £30,995 after PiCG) which adds a panoramic roof, roof rails, heated front seats, electric driver’s seat, auto wipers and wireless phone charging, with the range-topping ZS EV Trophy Connect adding iSMART with live services and costing from £31,495 (after PiCG).

The updated MG ZS EV is on sale from this month.