UPS orders 10,000 Electric Vans from UK’s Arrival – and invests too

Global delivery giant UPS has ordered 10,000 electric vans from UK startup Arrival, with an option for a further 10,000, and invested in Arrival too.

The first time you may have come across Arrival – a UK startup building very efficient electric CVs – was when Hyundai invested £85 million earlier this month.

Hyundai’s investment was made to secure access to Arrival’s Skateboard Platform for CVs, which is both scaleable and modular, to allow it to create a diverse range of eco-friendly vans and buses.

Now, just two weeks on, Arrival has received a whopping order from parcel delivery giant UPS for 10,000 electric vans, and an option to take a further 10,000 too, as well as an undisclosed investment from UPS through their venture capital division.

The deal, said to be worth hundreds of millions a year, will see UPS roll out the fleet of Arrival EV vans across the UK, Europe and North America in the next four years as UPS aim for a zero-emissions fleet.

Denis Sverdlov, Arrival CEO, said:

UPS has been a strong strategic partner of Arrival, providing valuable insight to how electric delivery vans are used on the road and how they can be optimised for drivers. Together our teams have been creating bespoke electric vehicles, based on our flexible skateboard platforms, that meet the end-to-end needs of UPS from driving, loading/unloading, depot and back office operations. We are pleased that today’s investment and vehicle order creates even closer ties between our two companies.

And the plus for us all is no NOx and particulates emanating from UPS vans as they strive to deliver our ever-growing interweb buys.