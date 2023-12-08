Used Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and Discovery Sport DROP 30% in value in six months

Used car prices are falling as the market corrects, but none more so than models from Land Rover and Range Rover.

We’re all aware that used car prices went a bit berserk as supply chain issues stymied the flow of new cars to the market, and that a correction had to come at some point.

That point has been 2023, with used car prices dropping by double digits as there appears to be more supply than demand, and none have been hit harder than models from Land Rover and Range Rover.

According to CAP HPI, the price drops have been considerable for JLR’s models, with the biggest loss in the last six months being the 30.4 per cent drop in the value of a three-year-old Range Rover Evoque with 30,000 miles on the clock.

JLR is spared the ignominy of making up the entire top four in CAP’s list with the Renault Captur in second place clocking up a 30.1 per cent loss, but third place went to the Range Rover Sport with a 28.3 per cent loss and the Discovery Sport also with a 28.3 per cent loss. Other big drops for JLR include the Range Rover Velar (down 25.4 per cent) and Jaguar F-Pace (down 23.8 per cent).

Of course, it’s not just JLR’s used car values tumbling, with everything from the BMW 2 Series Convertible to the Skoda Karoq falling more than 25 per cent.

But JLR’s problems seem to be the worst, fueled by huge numbers of thefts from inadequate security leading to huge insurance premiums (something JLR is trying to fix), to reliability issues which don’t seem to be going away and a huge backlog of unrepaired cars at JLR dealers due to ongoing supply issues.

Top Ten Biggest Used Car Value Losses in the last six months

Range Rover Evoque: 30.4% Renault Captur: 30.1% Range Rover Sport Petrol Hybrid: 28.3% Land Rover Discovery Sport Hybrid: 28.3% Skoda Karoq: 28.1% Vauxhall Grandland X: 27.1% Lexus UX Electric: 27.1% BMW 2 Series Convertible: 26.2% Vauxhall Grandland X Petrol Hybrid: 25.8% Range Rover Velar Diesel,: 25.4%