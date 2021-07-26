Vauxhall Corsa-e Griffin – more kit for the electric Corsa from £26,390 (or LESS)

Vauxhall adds a ‘Griffin’ model to the electric Corsa-e range with the new Corsa-e Griffin getting added kit and costing from £26,390 (after PiCG).

It’s actually more than two years since Vauxhall launched the electric Corsa on the UK market with prices from £26,490 (after the, then, £3.5k PiCG) followed, less than eighteen months later, by a bit of a nip and tuck for the Corsa-e and a price cut on the SE Nav Premium model of more than £1k.

Now Vauxhall is back with another tweak for the Corsa-e range with a new model – the Corsa-e Griffin – promising high levels of kit and sensible prices.

Vauxhall says the new Griffin model sits above the SE Nav Premium model (although we have a suspicion it may soon be a replacement) and comes with 7″ infotainment, Sat Nav, Apple CarPlay and ADnroid Auto, 7″ digital instruments, heated front seats and steering wheel, auto lights and wipers, 17″ alloys, privacy glass and black roof.

Just like every other Corsa-e, the Griffin comes with 134bhp from its electric motor powered by a 50kWh battery, good for around 200 miles of range and, with 100kW charging, able to charge to 80 per cent in half an hour.

Vauxhall is keen you know all this costs from just £26,390 (after PiCG), although if you jump over to Vauxhall’s website at the moment you’ll find the new Corsa-e Griffin reduced further to £25,390, the SRi Nav Premium also from £25,390, and the SE Nav Premium model from £22,360.