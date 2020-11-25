Vauxhall Corsa gets an update, and the ELECTRIC Corsa-e gets a bit cheaper

The Vauxhall Corsa gets updated for 2021 with updated styling, new engine options and a lower starting price for the electric Corsa.

It’s not that long since the current Corsa arrived on sale, although initially only as the Corsa-e, Vauxhall’s electric take on the new Corsa.

But the regular ICE versions of the current Corsa arrived a few months later, and despite it being only just over a year since they started arriving in Vauxhall showroom, Vauxhall has decided it’s time for a bit of a nip and tuck, new trim options and a new, cheaper, starting point for the electric Corsa-e.

The main change for the Corsa-e is a price reduction across the range – more that £1k on the entry-level SE Nav Premium model – and new ‘Premium’ trim levels – SE Nav Premium, SRi Nav Premium and Elite Nav Premium. The SRi Nav Premium, which includes 17″ alloys and sports seats, is new to the Corsa-e.

The ICE versions of the Corsa now come in SE, SE Premium, SRi, SRi Premium, Elite, Elite Nav, Elite Nav Premium and Ultimate Nav trims (which seems far too many trim options), with the Elite trim a new addition and giving the same spec as the Elite Nav but without the ‘Nav’. You’d never have guessed.

SRi models now come with Light Pack as standard – LED Fogs, LED taillights and auto lights – as do 17″ bi-colour wheels.

Under the bonnet the 2021 Corsa now gets the option of a new 1.2 litre turbo petrol with 128bhp and 8-speed auto ‘box.

The new Corsa and Corsa-e are now on sale, with prices for the ICE versions starting at £16,440 and rising to £28, 105, and the Corsa-e starting from £26,640 and rising to £30,895.