Vauxhall Corsa gets a dramatic new look and more powerful EV option

The Vauxhall Corsa supermini gets a bold new look for 2023 with a new ‘Vizor’ grille and a new, more powerful, electric powertrain.

Ford may have given up on superminis, but Vauxhall is going in the opposite direction with a show of faith in its Corsa with a bold makeover for 2023 as well as a new, more powerful, electric powertrain option.

The statement makeover for the Corsa brings the latest family look with a new ‘Vizor’ front end – already seen in other Vauxhall models like the Astra and Mokka – with a flat panel between the headlights with Vauxhall’s latest logo in the middle and flanked by new headlights.

Inside, Vauxhall has upgraded the infotainment with a new 10″ screen and new software, with the digital dash upgraded with new graphics too. There’s also wireless phone charging for the first time as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other tweaks include a new steering wheel, new gear selector, new higher res camera, adaptive cruise and pedestrian detection.

Vauxhall has also announced a new, more powerful, EV option, adding a new 51kWh battery and 154bhp option with range of 254 miles to sit above the current EV option with its 50kWh battery, 134bhp and 222-mile range.

Away from the electric offerings, the updated Corsa will also get ICE options with 48-volt mild hybrid options as well as the 1.2-litre three-pot.

No prices for the updated Corsa yet.