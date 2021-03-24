Vauxhall CUT prices on electric Mokka-e to maintain PiCG eligibility

In the wake of the cut in the plug-in grant for electric cars, Vauxhall has reduced prices of the Mokka-e to maintain eligibility.

Last week the UK government moved the goalposts on the plug-in car grant (PiCG), cutting the maximum list price for eligibility to £35,000 and reducing the grant from £3k to £2.5k.

The news was accompanied by howls of protest from the car industry, but it was an inevitable move as more, and cheaper, EVs hit the market and, perhaps more cynically, car makers are now so far down the road of electrification that the tide is unstoppable with or without taxpayer help.

Government probably also expected some car makers would ‘re-align’ their prices to ensure their electric cars qualified, and we’ve already seen some evidence of that as Tesla cut the price of a Model 3 by £2.5k and MG make up the £500 cut (but only until next week) and Citroen moves prices of the e-C4 to comply with the new threshold.

Now it’s Vauxhall’s turn to play ‘made-up prices’ as it addresses the impact of the grant cut on the Mokka-e (the Corsa-e is already cheap enough to qualify) and on the Vivaro-e.

Vauxhall has cut the starting price of the Mokka-e SE Premium to £33,040, and the range-topping Mokka-e Launch Edition to £34,995 (down from £39,470), The Vivaro-e Life now starts at £34,995 too.

Paul Wilcox, Vauxhall MD, said:

At Vauxhall, we believe in making sure our vehicles are as accessible as possible to the greatest number of people, and especially so when it comes to zero emissions-in-use motoring, so I am pleased to confirm that all Corsa-e, all Mokka-e and the new Vivaro-e Life Combi are eligible for the Government Plug-in Car Grant.