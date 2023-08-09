Vauxhall Experimental Concept – a look at Vauxhall’s future design for EVs

The Vauxhall Experimental Concept is revealed as a first look at the new design direction for future Vauxhall EVs. Debuts at Munich Motor Show.

Every car maker is rocking down the EV road, because they have no choice, and Vauxhall is no different and planning to be an EV-only maker in the next few years.

With that in mind, Vauxhall has revealed their Experimental Concept which is said to point at the future design direction for their EVs, although it does rather look like a wish list of how a Vauxhall EV will look without production or cost realities.

Up front, the Experimental Concept has a new iteration of the ‘Vizor’ front end, said to be a ‘4D’ interpretation of what we’re already familiar with on Vauxhall’s latest models, with an illuminated Griffin and narrow LED strips hiding tech stuff like LIDAR, cameras and radar.

Despite looking, in the pictures at least, like a big, high-riding liftback, Vauxhall say it’s a coupe SUV around the size of the Vauxhall Astra with aero flaps, long tapering roofline, no wing mirrors, adjustable rear diffuser and Ronal wheels all designed to let the car slip through the air and improve range.

There’s also steer-by-wire and a retracting steering wheel, lightweight adaptive seats with 3D mesh-tech fabrics, projection tech instead of screens and controlled by AI voice. Od course.

Vauxhall MD James Taylor said:

Our new Vauxhall Experimental gives a more extreme interpretation of our Bold and Pure design philosophy. It gives shape to our vision of the future. Many of the elements of its design and the mindset behind it will be visible in future production vehicles. The exterior design delivers an optimised aerodynamic performance in combination with a stunning silhouette while the interior offers an immersive and emotional user experience.

The Vauxhall Experimental Concept will get its public debut at the Munich Motor Show in September.