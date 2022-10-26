Vauxhall Grandland GSe PHEV joins Vauxhall’s new GSe offerings

Vauxhall rolls out the next instalment in its ‘sporty’ electrified GSe range with the arrival of the Grandland GSe PHEV with all-wheel drive.

Only last month, Vauxhall revealed their new ‘GSe’ badge for ‘sporty’ electrified Vauxhalls, which we figured meant attaching the badge to Vauxhall EVs and adding a bit more power, tweaked suspension and added butch.

Shortly after Vauxhall announced its new GSe sub-brand they rolled out the first models as the Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe with slightly more sporty setup and a bit more power from their PHEV powertrain. So, not an EV and not particularly powerful.

Now it’s time to expand the GSe offerings further – although still not to actual EVs – with the new Vauxhall Grandland GSe PHEV.

The Grandland GSe has a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to a pair of electric motors delivering e-four-wheel drive and producing 296bhp – the same as the Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 did when it arrived in 2019 – for a 0-62mph of 6.1 seconds and top speed of 146mph (and up to 84mph on just the electric motors).

The Grandland GSe comes with tweaked suspension for a better balance between sport and comfort, and the same sort of visual tweaks – GSe badges, 19″ alloys, Alcantara trim and unique rear diffuser – as the Astra GSes.

The new Vauxhall Grnadland GSe will go on sale early in the New Year with first customer cars due by the spring. No prices yet.