Vauxhall Mokka-E becomes the Mokka Electric and gets a bigger battery

The Vauxhall Mokka-e becomes the Vauxhall Mokka Electric and in the process gets a bigger battery, more power and longer range.

It’s more than two years since the Mokka-e arrived as Vauxhall went down the route of powertrain as an option – rather than delivering ‘bespoke’ EVs – since when it’s had a couple of tweaks and a couple of price cuts as the PiCG reduced.

Now Vauxhall is back with more updates for the electric Mokka, including a change of name from Mokka-e to Mokka Electric. For some reason.

The headline news is that the new Mokka Electric gets a bigger battery, up from the previous 50kWh to 54kWh which, despite an increase in size of just eight per cent, manages to yield an extra 20 per cent range, now a more useful 252 miles.

Not only does the battery size increase, Vauxhall has also given the Mokka Electric more power, with the electric motor upped from 134bhp to 156bhp, but still only enough for a leisurely 0-62mph of 10.0 seconds.

The Mokka Electric also supports charging rates of up to 100kW and so can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes, with an 11kW on-board charger included for home charging from a wallbox.

The new Mokka Electric goes on sale in March with first deliveries soon after. No prices yet.