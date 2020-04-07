Vauxhall’s mildly titivated 2020 Insignia goes on sale from £23,120

The mildly updated 2020 Vauxhall Insignia goes on sale in the UK with prices from £23,120 and first customer deliveries in the summer.

Back in early December, Vauxhall announced a facelift for the 2020 Insignia, although the updates, especially cosmetic, weren’t exactly extensive.

Look hard and you’ll see the front bumper has had a modest tweak and the fog lights have drifted a bit, there’s a bit more shiny stuff on the grille and shiny exhaust trims too. Oh, and there’s new LED headlights.

What Vauxhall didn’t tell us in December is exactly what powertrains and will be on on offer, and nor what trim levels to expect. But now they have.

Engine options include a 1.4 litre petrol with 143bhp and 2.0 litre with 198bhp or 227bhp as well as a pair of diesels in the 121bhp 1.5 litre and 172bhp 2.0 litre with, depending on model and engine, a six-speed manual, CVT or eight or nine speed auto.

That’s a fairly bewildering choice of options already, but factor in the five available trim options – SE Nav, SRi Nav, SRi VX-Line Nav, Ultimate Nav and GSi – and it’s unlikely any two Insignias will come out the same.

What all models do get is the starting point of a 7″ infotainment with Sat Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a plethora of safety stuff from Forward Collision to HUD, and with more kit the more you spend.

Prices for the new Insignia start at £23,120 for the Insignia SE Nav with manual gearbox and 1.4 litre petrol turbo, rising to £38,850 for the Insignia GSi with 9-speed auto ‘box and 2.0 litre petrol.

The 2020 Insignia is now available to order, with Vauxhall saying first customer cars will arrive in the summer.